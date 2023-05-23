BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot is getting a new hotel.

A Wyndam Garden Hotel will be built at 1701 Northwest Main Street.

It is currently a vacant lot on the east side of Main Street between Treasure Alley Coffee and the Shell gas station.

It is not far from the Eastern Idaho State Fair Grounds.

A ground breaking will be held on Memorial Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The hotel will have 110 rooms that allow you to access room features using your phone.

It will also have a pool and conference room.

Construction is expected to be finished sometime in 2024.