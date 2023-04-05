BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – After a series of school safety concerns, Blackfoot School District 55 is canceling classes for Thursday.

Superintendent Brian Kress says all planned extracurricular activities will still take place.

The announcement was made on facebook in a series of messages.

Kress said it comes after two separate and un-related issues, the first happening Tuesday night before 5p.m.

There was a picture that re-surfaced from last July that raised concerns. Law enforcement was immediately involved.

They were able to speak with the parties involved and decide there was no current threat.

He added there was “never” a gun at the school.

The second concern happened Wednesday involving Mountain View Middle School.

They decided to place the school in the “shelter in place” protocol.

The superintendent stressed the concern was not at the building or inside and he issued the protocol to keep it that way.

He said in the post, law enforcement was able to resolve the issue and the outside concern no longer existed.

He ended the message with, “In conclusion, please know, students were never in danger and were safe, we did our best to manage each situation for what it was, we will take steps to improve. I apologize for any extra burden this has caused. i will do my best to do better.”