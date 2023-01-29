BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-The Blackfoot School District announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, due to extreme cold temperatures.

The Blackfoot Superintendent released a statement on Sunday saying, “Due to a double whammy, blowing and drifting snow AND current and forecasted extremely low temperatures and wind chill levels, the Blackfoot School District will not hold classes on Monday, January 30, 2023.”

In addition to Blackfoot area schools, Blackfoot Charter School, Monticello Montessori Public Charter School, Alduras Preparatory Academy, and Alduras International Academy have also announced they will be closed on Monday.

Additional information about potential school closures will be updated when notified.