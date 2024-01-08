BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot School District #55 Superintendent Brian Kress announced Monday night the plan of an early release Tuesday.

“Please forgive me, but I still have anxiety from when we started school and then less than an hour later were sending students back home because of incoming weather. I do not want to repeat that episode if I can help it,” he said in a letter to parents and patrons.

Kress said the plan for Tuesday is a two and half hour early release. However, if necessary, school may be canceled for the day. The decision for that will be made no later than 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

You can read the superintendent’s full letter below.