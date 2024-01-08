BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot School District #55 Superintendent Brian Kress announced Monday night the plan of an early release Tuesday.
Dear Parents & Patrons,
Please forgive me, but I still have anxiety from when we started school and then less than an hour later were sending students back home because of incoming weather. I do not want to repeat that episode if I can help it. I also must acknowledge that my amazing colleagues often come up with some pretty good ideas. Thank you to that other Superintendent Kress across the river. We are currently monitoring a “Winter Weather Advisory” set to hit our area sometime tomorrow. Current forecasts project the storm will hit tomorrow early afternoon. With both that and the current snow we received this past weekend, I feel we need to make an adjustment.
Our Plan: Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 we will plan for a 2 & ½ hour early release. This should allow us to feed students lunch and then prepare to send them home. Please make the necessary arrangements for this adjustment. We apologize for any inconvenience, but we feel this is currently the best option.
Morning Plans: I will still arise around 4:30 A.M. tomorrow and make my normal journey around the district. If the conditions warrant a closure for the entire day, I make that recommendation to the board chair, and we will make that announcement no later than 6:00 A.M.
Summary: Tomorrow will be a planned 2 & ½ hour early release. If necessary, school will be canceled for the day. The decision will be made no later than 6:00 A.M. tomorrow morning.
If this plan ends up not being beneficial, then we will go back to our previous practices. I will do my best to monitor our Facebook page to answer the questions that I can. Thank you for your support. It is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Brian Kress
Superintendent of Schools
Blackfoot School District #55