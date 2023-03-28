BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday in Bingham County, 35-year-old Melissa K. Perkes pleaded guilty to the second degree murder of 37-year-old Jace Domanick Williams.

The incident took place at the apartments located at 83 N. Broadway on Nov. 7, 2022 when Williams and Perkes were living together.

On surveillance video from the apartment complex, Williams can be seen exiting the apartment at approximately 11:43 p.m. bleeding from the back and holding a large kitchen knife. Williams was knocking on apartment doors of his neighbors yelling for help and stating he had been stabbed. Williams walked approximately 30 feet to the edge of the stairway, dropped the knife over the stairwell and sat down still yelling for help and kicking the nearest apartment door. As he sat yelling, Perkes is seen on the video exiting the apartment without shoes and exiting the building through the back exit.

Within a minute, Blackfoot Police Department responded to the apartment. Sergeant Q. Kraus led the team with Officers Horrocks and Smith to clear the area and render aid to Williams. Moments later, Williams died from the two stab wounds in his back.

Perkes entered a plea agreement in which she pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder. The State will recommend 18 years fixed and free to argue the indeterminate time. The defense will recommend nothing less than 5 year fixed and free to argue the indeterminate time.

Sentencing is set for June 5, 2023 at 3 p.m.

