BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The University of Providence in Montana is becoming a hot-bed for East Idaho wrestlers, as Austin Ramirez is the third local wrestler this year and fourth in the last four years to join the Argos.
Ramirez joins South Fremont’s Sawyer and Hunter Hobbs as well as Grace’s Hans Newby as local wrestlers heading to Providence.
Congratulations to Austin and good luck at Providence!
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.