BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The University of Providence in Montana is becoming a hot-bed for East Idaho wrestlers, as Austin Ramirez is the third local wrestler this year and fourth in the last four years to join the Argos.

Ramirez joins South Fremont’s Sawyer and Hunter Hobbs as well as Grace’s Hans Newby as local wrestlers heading to Providence.

Congratulations to Austin and good luck at Providence!