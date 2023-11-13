BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A local star pitcher’s next chapter is official, as Blackfoot’s Dax Whitney signed his letter of intent Monday to compete at Oregon State.
Whitney joins a Beavers program that is historically one of the best baseball programs in the country.
Congratulations to Dax and good luck at Oregon State!
