BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It was another signing day in Blackfoot Wednesday, as Kylan Guerra made his next step official.
Guerra signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Eastern Oregon for the Mountaineers.
Congratulations to Kylan and good luck at Eastern Oregon!
