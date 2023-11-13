BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A star wrestler will compete for the Missouri Tigers, as Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger signed his NLI Monday to wrestle for Mizzou.

Mauger is a three-time state champion wrestler, and he goes for a fourth title in four years this season.

Congratulations to Mack and good luck at Mizzou!

