BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A star wrestler will compete for the Missouri Tigers, as Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger signed his NLI Monday to wrestle for Mizzou.
Mauger is a three-time state champion wrestler, and he goes for a fourth title in four years this season.
Congratulations to Mack and good luck at Mizzou!
