BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Wednesday afternoon, Maddie Harper became the Blackfoot High School-record 19th Bronco this school year to sign a letter of intent for college sports.
Harper signed her NLI to play volleyball at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.
Congratulations to Maddie, and good luck at North Idaho!
