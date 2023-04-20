BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot Bronco volleyball standout Olivia Taufui made her next step official on Thursday, signing her NLI to compete at Gallaudet University.

Taufui, who is deaf, will travel all the way to our nation’s capitol to play for the Bison at the first deaf college in the United States.

Congratulations to Olivia and good luck at Gallaudet!