BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot Bronco Riley Layton signed her NLI Monday afternoon to compete for the Big Bend Community College women’s basketball team.
Big Bend is located in Moses Point North, a town in central Washington, and she will play for the Vikings next season.
Congratulations to Riley and good luck at Big Bend!
