BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A standout volleyball player for the Blackfoot Broncos will compete collegiately, as Shaylee Dahle signed her NLI Tuesday to play for Salt Lake Community College.
Shaylee will join a Bruins team that is on a roll so far this season, going 25-5 to this point.
Congratulations to Shaylee and good luck at Salt Lake CC!
