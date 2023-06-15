FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Thursday afternoon in Fort Hall, Blackfoot track athlete Tiffany Tone signed her letter of intent to throw shot put and discus for the College of Idaho Yotes.
Tone is the school record 20th Blackfoot Bronco this school year to sign and play college sports.
Congratulations to Tiffany and good luck at the College of Idaho!
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.