By Sophia Saifi, CNN

A blast inside a mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday has left at least 17 people dead and 83 more injured, according to Mohammad Aijaz Khan, Peshawar police chief.

The mosque is situated inside the police lines of the city and is mostly attended by law enforcement officials.

The explosion took place in the middle of afternoon prayers.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.