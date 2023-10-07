IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Chaplins are coming together to bring the national event of Bless the Badge to Idaho Falls for the second year in a row. The event brings representatives from many different local religious sects to support Local Law Enforcement.

“Last year was so successful. We had so many law enforcement officers, deputies, and state policemen from all over the nation. We had people here from other states. We had our own Idaho Falls Police Department and our Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, We had officers from Blackfoot and from Idaho State Police here to have a prayer of protection and prayed over their badge. And so the feedback was so incredible that we think this year it will double in size and we will again have officers from all over the nation joining us,” Christa Trinchera the executive director of the local chapter of the Chaplins of Idaho.

The event starts at 7.30 on Saturday evening and will light the Falls Blue the color of the police uniform.

Officers from all over the region are expected to be there.

“We are expecting to have law enforcement professionals from Fremont County, Madison County, Bannock County, all up and down eastern Idaho, joining us right here tonight in front of these blue waterfalls for that blessing of the badges,” Trinchera said.

The blessing will be at 8 pm and all are welcome to attend. It will be at the Wooden Falls Outlook.

Next April will include a similar service dedicated to our local firefighters.