WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the tiny kingdom of Tonga as the United States continues to increase its diplomatic efforts in the Pacific while China’s influence in the region grows. Home to just over 100,000 people, Tonga last year was the site of a massive volcanic eruption that sent millions of tons of water vapor into the atmosphere and waves across the Pacific. Blinken’s visit helped highlight the opening of a new U.S. embassy in Tonga and the return of Peace Corps volunteers following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blinken met with Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni and other officials Wednesday.

