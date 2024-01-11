BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, Big Hole Mountains, and Teton Valley, including but not limited to Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Highs today will be in the upper teens to lower 20's as winds pick up tonight and travel becomes hazardous and dangerously cold.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.