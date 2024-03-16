LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management is getting 80 acres of land in Lemhi County.

It is thanks to a partnership between the BLM and the Conservation Fund.

The BLM says the habitat is crucial to sage-grouse, elk, mule deer, moose and other wildlife.

It is known as the Park Creek parcel.

“Acquiring this parcel will improve recreational access for the public and help maintain continuous habitat for a host of native wildlife,” BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D’Aversa said. “It’s very rewarding to partner with The Conservation Fund and the Carlson family to add a parcel that fits so well into our existing public lands.”

It will allow access throughout the area for hikers and hunters.