IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is extending the public comment period on the environmental analysis for the Upper Snake East Travel Management Plan to July 10, 2023. The purpose of the Travel Management Plan is to identify appropriate areas for motorized and non-motorized recreation opportunities.

The BLM will incorporate comments received during the review period to help inform a preferred alternative and changes to the environmental assessment. “After our unusually snowy winter, many of the trails are still covered in snow. This extension will allow interested parties time to visit trails and areas of interest to help inform better inform their comments on the plan,” Acting Upper Snake Field Office Manager Brandon Anderson said.

The Upper Snake East Travel Management Plan identifies four alternatives in detail. Each alternative represents a distinct potential plan for managing BLM-administered public land resources and uses. These alternatives provide a range of choices for achieving the purpose and need; resolving planning issues; providing a mix of resource protection, management use, and development; and meeting established planning criteria. Detailed information on the plan is located at: https://tinyurl.com/586tcsr8 and an interactive web map with transportation routes can also be located at: https://bit.ly/3KabX3y.

The BLM will also host open houses to provide more information about the plan on the following dates:

Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway St., Idaho Falls, ID 83402: May 30, 2023 at 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Driggs Geotourism Center, 60 S. Main St., Driggs, ID 83422: May 31, 2023 at 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Ashton Public Library, 925 Main St., Ashton, ID 83420: June 1, 2023 at 4:00-6:00 p.m.

For more information on the public meeting and virtual log-in information please visit the BLM eplanning website: https://tinyurl.com/586tcsr8.

Comments may be submitted in the following ways:

Email: blm_id_usfo_east_tma@blm.gov

Surface mail: BLM Upper Snake Field Office, 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

E-planning Website: https://tinyurl.com/586tcsr8

Those who provide comments are advised that before including their personal identifying information (address, email, phone number)they should be aware that the entire comment-including their personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold this information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

For more information, contact the BLM Upper Snake Field Office at 208-524-7500.