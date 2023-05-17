BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Personal use fuelwood cutting permits for Bureau of Land Management lands in southwest Idaho are now available for purchase online or in-person.

Permits can be purchased at either the Owyhee Field Office at 101 South Bruneau Highway in Marsing, or the Boise District Office at 3948 Development Ave. in Boise. Those choosing to buy online must be able to print the regulations and load tags which are required to be attached to the fuelwood during transport.

These personal use fuelwood permits are only valid for BLM lands administered by the Boise District and are not valid on US Department of Agriculture Forest Service lands.

Personal fuelwood permits for BLM-managed lands south of the Snake River cost $12 and allow removal of two cords, with the option to purchase additional cords for $6.00 each. Permits for the BLM-managed lands north of the Snake River cost $25 for four cords, with the option to purchase additional cords for $6.25 each. There is limit of 10 cords per person and all fuelwood permits are valid until Nov. 30, 2023.

To purchase a fuelwood permit online:

Go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov/. Click on Idaho Select either the Owyhee Field Office for BLM lands south of the Snake River, or Four Rivers Field Office for BLM lands north of the Snake River up to New Meadows. Select Fuelwood. Complete and submit the application. Enter your credit/debit card information. Your payment will be processed within minutes, and you will then print your permit, regulations, and tags.

Maps will be provided upon purchase depicting harvest areas for and certain special use areas where firewood harvesting is prohibited. No resale or other commercial use of the wood is allowed.

As a reminder, campers may collect a small amount of “dead and down” wood for immediate use at a campsite without a permit.

To minimize the risk of starting a wildfire, permittee must comply with current fire restrictions. Woodcutters must have a shovel and fire extinguisher ready for immediate use and chainsaws must be equipped with a functioning spark arrestor.

For more information call the BLM Boise District Office at 208-384-3300.