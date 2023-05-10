BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Another fire season is approaching, and BLM Idaho is asking for your help to prevent human-caused fires.

BLM Idaho State Director, Karen Kelleher, signed the 2023 Fire Prevention Order, which prohibits specific fire-related activities on public land from May 10 to Oct. 20. The Fire Prevention Order makes it illegal to use fireworks, exploding targets, steel component ammunition, tracer ammunition, shooting at steel or ferrous material targets or burn explosive materials on BLM-managed lands in Idaho.

Any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order could be subject to a fine and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs.

“The goal of the annual fire prevention order is to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires,” BLM Idaho State Fire Management Officer Dennis Strange said. “Together, we can protect Idaho’s public lands from wildfire.”

Every year, Idaho loses thousands of acres of public lands to human caused wildfires. Don’t let your summer go up in smoke. Do your part to protect your public lands. Avoid targeting shooting on hot, dry, windy days. Make sure your trailer chains are secure and not hitting the pavement and your tires are maintained properly. Clear the area around your campfire to bare dirt and NEVER leave a campfire unattended. Together, we can protect Idaho from wildfire.

To read the BLM Idaho 2023 Fire Prevention Order, or for the most recent information concerning wildfires, fire restrictions, and fire prevention and education, can be found on the interagency Idaho Fire Info webpage.