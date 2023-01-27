BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved a revised business plan for its Cove Recreation Site, located approximately 35 miles south of Boise, that includes raised fees for day-use and overnight camping to help cover increased operational, maintenance and upgrade costs.

Day-use fees were raised from $2 to $5 per vehicle, overnight tent camping from $5 to $15 and overnight recreational vehicle camping from $12 to $15. Fees for additional vehicles at a campsite after the first two are being raised from $2 to $5. Current national pass discounts, such as the America the Beautiful Pass, will be honored. These are the first fee increases at the site since 2005.

“The Cove Recreation Site is an increasingly popular spot providing important access to CJ Strike Reservoir and surrounding public lands,” BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift said. “This fee increase will help the site become self-sustaining as we keep pace with growing operation and maintenance costs, as well as adding amenities desired by visitors.”

The fee increases were determined through a comparative cost analysis of similar recreation sites throughout the region, as required by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act of 2004. The revised fees were supported by the citizen composed BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council in fall 2021 and were made available for public comment in fall 2022.

The Cove Recreation Site Business Plan can be found HERE.

For additional information, contact the BLM at 208-384-3300.