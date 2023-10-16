BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A new Bureau of Land Management (BLM) proposal to protect about 311 acres of public lands 50 miles southwest of Boise is available for public comment.

The proposal would preserve land in and around the Silver City National Historic Site in Owyhee County to retain the site’s historical value and prevent potential safety hazards for residents and visitors from new mining activities in the area.

The Silver City National Historic Site is a ghost townthat at its peak was home to approximately 2,500 residents and multiple businesses. Today, it contains 75 structures that date from the 1860’s to the early 1900’s, many of which are still in use. The area is a popular summer destination offering sightseeing, hiking, and off-highway vehicle use.

“BLM is committed to preserving Idaho’s history now and for future generations,” BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift said. “We partnered with the state of Idaho and Owyhee County in supporting this proposal to allow continued public enjoyment of the outstanding scenery and unique recreation and historic opportunities available at this nationally significant site.”

A Notice of Proposed Withdrawal will appear in Tuesday’s Federal Register to set aside the lands from location and entry under the United States mining laws, subject to valid existing rights, for up to two years while the application is being processed. The proposal does not stop leasing under the mineral or geothermal leasing laws, or disposal under the Mineral Materials Act of 1947.

The 90-day public comment period closes on Jan. 16, 2024. Comments and requests for a public meeting can be emailed to BLM_ID_LLID933000_Withdrawal@blm.gov or mailed to: BLM Idaho State Office, Attn: ID-933/Silver City Withdrawal, 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, ID 83709.

For additional information, please contact BLM Idaho State Office Realty Specialist Christine Sloand at 208-373-4000. To learn more about the Silver City Campground, click HERE.