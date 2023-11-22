SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) —The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is welcoming public comment on a revised plan for a proposed phosphate mine. The Caldwell Canyon mine would sit on 1,830-acres in southwest Idaho.

P4 Production, LLC, a subsidiary of Bayer, proposes to build the mine on a combination of public, state, and private land. The site includes approximately 420 acres of land that is already developed on Schmid Ridge about 13 miles east-northeast of Soda Springs.

The mine proposal includes modifying existing lease boundaries, two new open mine pits, haul and access roads, various utility lines, water management features, monitoring wells, shop and office facilities.

Roughly 25% of domestically produced phosphate is mined in southeastern Idaho, which helps address the national demand for phosphate-based agricultural products.

As part of the scoping process, the BLM will hold a virtual public meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023; 6-7 pm MST. Participants can register HERE. Registrants will receive a link to join the meeting. Please contact us for reasonable accommodations to participate. The BLM will also announce the public meeting information via newspaper notice, the project planning webpage, and email.

BLM is seeking public input during a 30-day comment period to help identify issues to be analyzed during a future environmental review. The public comment period opens tomorrow with publication of a Notice of Intent in the Federal Register and closes Dec. 22, 2023. Interested parties can submit input using one of the following methods: