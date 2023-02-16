BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to open house meetings that will outline the process for a strategic, landscape-scale approach to respond to increased interest in renewable energy projects proposed on public lands managed by the BLM in southern Idaho.

The goal of the meetings is to gather feedback, increase partner engagement, explain how BLM processes applications, and highlight the many multiple uses of public lands. Information received will be summarized in a public report for renewable energy developers to use when considering projects on public land.

BLM will host in-person and virtual open house meetings from 5-7 p.m. MST on the following dates. Each meeting will begin with a BLM presentation after which participants will be able to speak one-on-one with BLM staff stationed throughout the venue, or in breakout rooms during the virtual session, to ask questions and provide feedback. Please contact us for reasonable accommodations to participate.

Meeting Dates:

Feb. 22, 2023: Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Feb. 23, 2023: Canyon Crest Event Center, 350 Canyon Crest Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301. This session is scheduled to coincide with the Lava Ridge Wind Project draft review period public meeting to allow participants to attend both events.

Feb. 27, 2023: Courtyard by Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Rd., Meridian, ID 83642

March 6, 2023: virtually via Zoom. Registration required at https://bit.ly/3J8ne4h.

“As a responsible steward of America’s public lands, we look forward to sharing information on what steps the BLM will take when we receive future applications,” BLM Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher said. “We want to hear from our stakeholders, public, and Tribal partners about their perspectives on the renewable energy application and project evaluation processes, as well as what other factors or data the BLM should consider, as we continue to receive and process proposed projects.”

The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio. Renewable energy projects on our nation’s public lands support the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025. Several companies have expressed interest in developing renewable energy projects on BLM-managed public lands in southern Idaho, because the lands are near existing and planned transmission infrastructure.