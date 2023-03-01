SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Salmon Field Office seeks public input on post and pole timber sales in the McDevitt Creek and Baldy Basin areas located approximately 33 miles south of Salmon in Lemhi County, southcentral Idaho.

These lodgepole pine permits are intended to improve forest health and resilience to insects, disease and wildfire on 183 acres of BLM-managed public lands.

The public’s input can help identify potentially significant issues and provide additional alternatives for the project. Commercial sales, as well as personal use post and pole permits will be sold.

The existing stands have become overstocked with small diameter conifers, as well as a number of dead and dying trees. The associated declining vigor and growth rates have primarily occurred from a lack of disturbance, such as fire or harvest. Overall forest health decreases as trees compete for limited water, nutrients and growing space. These crowded trees become stressed and more susceptible to mortality from insects, forest pathogens, drought, windstorms and wildfire.

Public input regarding the sales will be accepted through March 29, 2023, and may be mailed to the BLM, Attn: Daniel Philbrook, 1206 S. Challis Street, Salmon, ID 83467, or emailed to dphilbrook@blm.gov. Please contact the BLM Salmon Field Office at 208-756-5418, if you would like more information about this project.