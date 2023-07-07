BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Four Rivers Field Office is temporarily closing approximately 4,500 acres of BLM-managed public land in the Boise Foothills to all forms of public access, as a safety precaution due to the Hulls Fire.

The Hulls Fire, reported on July 6, at approximately 11:30 p.m., is located off 8th Street in Hulls Gulch. The fire is burning within the Ridge to Rivers Trail System, in an area of unexploded munitions as part of the former Boise Army Barracks artillery range, roughly three miles northeast of Boise.

At the time of this release, the fire was estimated at one acre burning grass and sagebrush. This closure will impact BLM-managed public lands between 8th Street and Rocky Canyon Road and will remain in effect for 48 hours or until the threat of wildland fire diminishes. Read Closure Area Map.

During a wildfire in an identified unexploded ordinance area, ground disturbance and intense heat produced by the fire can trigger detonations of artillery, posing a significant threat to the public and wildland firefighter safety. Shrapnel from a detonated munitions can travel up to 1/3 of mile in all directions. Wildland fire suppression tactics will include positioning resources in areas that have been previously cleared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and will utilize approaches and equipment (such as retardant drops within speed and altitude constraints) to minimize risk to firefighters. For more information on unexploded ordinance, please visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fact sheet HERE.

Anyone found within the closure area may be fined and/or imprisoned for no more than one year. Read the Emergency Closure Order.