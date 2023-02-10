BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will conduct a prescribed burn at the CJ Strike Bruneau Duck Ponds located 12 miles south of Mountain Home between Feb. 9 and March 31, 2023, depending on weather and vegetation conditions.

The 93-acre burn will enhance wetland habitat and improve recreation opportunities.

The burn is expected to last one to two days, followed by up to seven days of mop-up and patrol, with smoke potentially visible during these times. During operations, closure signs will be posted at the ponds’ entrances and smoke alert signs placed along nearby roadways, though local traffic is not expected to be impacted.

The goal of the burn is to recreate periodic disturbance that historically maintained healthy native wetland vegetation. Other efforts have included cutting, piling and burning invasive Russian Olive trees.

For additional information, contact the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at 208-384-3378.