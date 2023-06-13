MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District will conduct a 23-acre prescribed burn in North Canyon, located 10 miles west of Malad, Idaho sometime between June 13 and June 23, 2023.

The actual ignition date and time will depend on fuel and fire weather conditions.

“The planned prescribed fire will target 23 acres of Douglas-fir and aspen stands,” Acting Pocatello Field Office Manager Blaine Newman said. “Our objectives are to improve wildlife habitat and promote aspen growth, while providing for the safety of the public and fire personnel.”

Fire managers will ignite the prescribed burn over a multiday period. After the active burning is finished, crews will mop-up, patrol and monitor the fire area.

This prescribed burn is a “broadcast burn,” which means once crews have ignited the burn, low- to moderate intensity fire will be allowed to consume fuels across the forest floor within the unit boundaries. Smoke will be visible from Malad and the I-15 corridor.

For more information on this project, please call the Idaho Falls District office at 208-524-7500.