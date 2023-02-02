TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the public and stakeholders make informed comments.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a commercial-scale wind energy facility of up to 400 turbines proposed to be constructed on approximately 84,000 acres of Federal, State and private land about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls in south-central Idaho.

Listed below are the dates and locations for the open house gatherings set to take place in Feb. and March.

Open House Meetings

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

2:00-4:00 pm Mountain Time

Lincoln County Community Center

201 South Beverly Street

Shoshone, ID 83352

Thursday, February 23, 2023

5:00-7:00 pm Mountain Time

Canyon Crest Event Center

330 Canyon Crest Drive

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Friday, February 24, 2023

2:00-4:00 pm Mountain Time

Virtual/Zoom webinar

Pre-register here: https://bit.ly/LavaRidgePublicMtg

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

3:00-7:00 pm Pacific Time

DoubleTree by Hilton–Portland*

1000 NE Multnomah Street

Portland, OR 97232

*Complimentary garage parking

Thursday, March 2, 2023

3:00-7:00 pm Pacific Time

Mercer Island Community and Event Center

8236 South East 24th Street

Mercer Island, WA 98040

If you require special accommodations, please contact Jo Render at Galileo Project, LLC,

by e-mail Jo.Render@galileoaz.com or by telephone 612-213-7543.

The BLM will accept public comments through March 21, 2023. Substantive comments that identify factual errors, data gaps, relevant methods or scientific studies are the most helpful. Comments can be submitted the following ways:

The preferred way to comment is through the BLM’s ePlanning project site at https://bit.ly/3uu3BuV. Click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.”

Through e-mail to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.

Delivered by hand or U.S. Mail enclosed in an envelope labeled “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.

For more information on the draft environmental impact statement, contact Project Manager Kasey Prestwich, kprestwich@blm.gov or 208-732-7204.