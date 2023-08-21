By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

New York (CNN) — The reign of “Barbie” is over. At least at the box office anyway.

For the first time since its July 21 release, the Greta Gerwig-directed film isn’t the country’s top-grossing film for the weekend. Instead, DC’s superhero film “Blue Beetle” took its place and grossed an estimated $25.4 million, while “Barbie” slipped to second and brought in $21.5 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

“Oppenheimer,” which was also released the same weekend as “Barbie,” fell to third place and made $10.6 million, bringing its total US haul to $285 million.

So far, “Barbie” has made $567 million at the US box office. The film ends its place on top smashing several records.

Last week, it became Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic release, beating the former title holder, the 2008 film “The Dark Knight.” It’s also still on track to surpass Universal Picture’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” as the biggest domestic release of the year. That movie has made $574.2 million at the US box office since its April 5 release.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced last week that “Barbie” had also crossed the $1.2 billion mark globally, after hitting the $1 billion milestone less than three weeks ago — a feat achieved only by about 50 films in history, adjusted for inflation, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, previously told CNN. It also placed Gerwig as the highest-grossing woman movie director in history.

Both “Blue Beetle” and “Barbie” are distributed by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.