BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education approved some recommendations made by the Empowering Parents Program Parent Advisory Panel to expand services and products allowable for purchase by recipients of Empowering Parents micro grants.

Examples of additional services and products approved by the board include:

Registration fees and required materials for educational camps and classes offered for a fee by a Board-approved vendor

Backpacks, computer cases, and tools for science classes

Physical education equipment, gear, uniforms, or pay-to-play fees required to participate in organized P.E. activities

Musical instruments and related tutoring services

Costumes and uniforms necessary to participate in educational camps, classes or events (dance uniforms, karate uniforms, camp t-shirts

The board also approved the following changes to Empowering Parents business procedures:

Streamline vendor approval process and allow parents to suggest vendors for the Empowering Parents online platform

Expand vendor services to rural and remote communities

Implement a vendor review process for parents and patrons of the program to review marketplace vendors

Request the marketplace vendor to enhance communication with vendors

Adjust the application open date for the first wave of each annual appropriation to align with the start of the school year for the 2024/25 school year

Adjust the application process to allow parents to indicate when a court order related to child custody exists and create procedures to ensure that Empowering Parents grant awards are accessible only to the parent or legal guardian with authority to make educational decisions for the respective child

The board also expressed support for the Panel’s other recommendations requiring statutory changes. Here are examples:

Include requirement that students must reside in Idaho to participate in the program

Provide grant recipients one additional year to spend grant awards (the current timeframe is two years)

Allow direct reimbursements for internet services

The second year of the Empowering Parents program is anticipated to begin in mid-to-late November.