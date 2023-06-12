By Eric Levenson, CNN
(CNN) — A tour boat has capsized in a cave along the Erie Canal in Lockport, New York, police said in a Facebook post. Multiple agencies are responding, they said.
Surrounding streets have been closed to allow rescuers better access, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
