(CNN) — A tour boat has capsized in a cave along the Erie Canal in Lockport, New York, police said in a Facebook post. Multiple agencies are responding, they said.

Surrounding streets have been closed to allow rescuers better access, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

