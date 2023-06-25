By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — A man was killed and another was hospitalized after a 30-foot boat hit the Fisher Island Ferry near Miami early Sunday morning, the US Coast Guard said.

The two men were on the boat, which sank after the accident, Coast Guard spokesperson Ryan Estrada said. The vessel has since been recovered and removed, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.

The port’s North and South channel initially were closed, which hindered some ships – including cruise ships, from arriving and loading. However, PortMiami has since opened back up.

Schedules for three different cruise ships were temporarily disrupted, port officials said, and a “temporary safety zone” was established.

“Due to a waterway navigation incident on Sunday … the PortMiami channel is closed. The closure will affect the arrival time and debarkation of passengers on Carnival Celebration, MSC Seascape, and NCL Escape,” PortMiami said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Three crew members on the ferry boat are “fine,” according to Estrada.

CNN has reached out to Miami Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who oversees the investigation.

CNN also reached out to the three cruise ship companies that PortMiami said were impacted by the incident.

“We have been in direct contact with our guests and will continue to provide them updates as we learn more information from officials,” Carnival Cruise Line told CNN, adding, “We’ll defer to officials with the USCG and the port for questions and other comments.”

