JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Jefferson County Dispatch was notified of a capsized boat and 3 male occupants in the river near Burns Creek.

Responding units were Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Central Fire’s Ririe Quick Response, Central Fire’s Technical Rescue, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Bonneville County Deputies.

An onlooker spotted the fisherman stranded on an island waiting for help. Jefferson County Deputies were able to pick up the fishermen in the sheriff’s boat and deliver them to the QRU and ambulance personnel to check them.

The fisherman denied any injuries. Deputies and Tech Rescue were able to retrieve the boat and floated it down to the next available boat ramp.