By SOYOUNG KIM

NEWPORT, Oregon (KPTV) — An unusual sight had people talking on the Oregon coast on Tuesday.

It’s something they’re used to seeing, but not like this. A boat is still sitting right on the beach.

Authorities encourage visitors to keep a safe distance and use caution while crews do their work.

“Got our campsite set up and came for a walk and we saw the sign first coming down here it says, don’t board the boat,” Carol Wilkinson, a visitor, said.

Some visitors on the Oregon Coast were greeted by a surprising sight.

“I just came down to look at the waves and there’s a big boat on the beach,” Jeff Mullin, a visitor, said.

“We took a walk by it and Judy is her name,” Wilkinson said.

Judy – a fishing vessel – ran ashore near the South Jetty near South Beach State Park on Monday.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) said there was a distress call early Monday morning between 3 and 4 a.m.

It’s been the talk of the town, since.

“First sight, I thought, oh wow, that’s a rough day,” Zachary Miller, a visitor, said. “I facetimed my family and showed them. My kids were very excited about it.”

The Coast Guard and State Police responded to the scene. Officials said there were no injuries reported.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said there are currently no reported signs of pollution due to the incident, but crews are working to remove fuel from the vessel.

OPRD said a contractor is working to remove any contaminants from the vessel, which they hope will be completed this week.

The next phase is determining the best and safest way to remove the boat from the beach. Authorities said they’re in contact with the vessel’s owner, who plans to have the vessel towed from the beach during high tide.

People said they’re glad to hear everyone’s okay.

“That one’s huge,” Mullin said. “Looks like they got lucky too, it just kind of sat there.”

Officials said the estimated time for removal will depend on weather conditions.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

