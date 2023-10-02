TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Agriculture continues to fight quagga mussels in a section of the Snake River near Twin Falls.

Video from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office shows a helicopter airlifting two boats into the affected area of the river because there are no boat ramps in the area.

On Tuesday, the Department of Ag will start treating the water with a chemical that is supposed to kill the mussels.

The affected area of the river is closed to the public.