By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United great who played a starring role in England’s 1966 World Cup victory, has died at the age of 86, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Charlton is widely considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him,” Manchester United said in a statement.

The club described him as a “hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.”

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game,” the statement added.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.