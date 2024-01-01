BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The body of 16-year-old Jayden Jensen was recovered near the area where he disappeared at McTucker Ponds on the American Falls Reservoir.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Facebook page said local volunteers found his body underwater by using a donated underwater drone. The drone was “nimble and maneuverable enough to navigate some of the more difficult areas,” they said. “Jayden was located on the bottom of the river channel and brought to the surface. He was near perfectly preserved,” the posting noted.

The search for Jayden began on December 6, 2023, when he went into the water while duck hunting with friends. First responders and rescue crews searched for Jayden for several days dealing with ice and cold temperatures.

The Sheriff’s office wrote, “On behalf of the family, we would like to thank every single person that had a role and put effort into bringing Jayden home. That’s from the initial day until today, the day his Grandmother’s Birthday wish came true. There were countless man-hours, thoughts, and prayers from far and wide. This incident brought us all together, but it was time. May Jayden rest in peace, and may his legacy live on through us all.”