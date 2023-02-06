SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing says it plans to cut about 2,000 jobs from the aerospace company’s finance and human resources departments in 2023. A statement by the Virginia company says the jobs will be reduced “through a combination of attrition and layoffs” this year. The Seattle Times reports the company, which has been one of Washington state’s largest private employers, plans to outsource about a third of the eliminated positions to India. A Boeing official tells the Times the other positions will be eliminated as the company makes reductions in finance and human resources support services.