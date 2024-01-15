NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing told employees Monday that it plans to increase quality inspections of its 737 Max 9 aircraft, following the failure of emergency exit door panel on an Alaska Airlines flight last week. The inspections come after Federal regulators grounded the 737 Max, and that Boeing has said that after the Alaska Airlines flight and customer complaints, it is “clear that we are not where we need to be” on quality assurance and controls.

