DO NOT DRINK ADVISORY

– No beba asesoramiento –

Due to Loss of Pressure

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI)- A Boil Order is in effect throughout Roberts due to loss of pressure throughout the water system.

The following information is from a Roberts public service announcement.

The City of Roberts routinely monitor the conditions in the drinking water distribution system.

Yesterday, we experienced a drop in water pressure below 20 psi/loss of pressure due to a power loss to the water pump station.

A drop in/loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage.

As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.

What should I do?

* DO NOT BOIL and DO NOT DRINK THE WATER.

Bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling the water with elevated levels of chemical contaminants, such as arsenic, lead, and nitrates, will increase/concentrate the levels, making them more harmful to public health.

• You may continue to use your water to wash your hand using soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

(Puede seguir utilizando el agua para lavarse las manos usando jabón y agua por lo menos 20 segundos.)

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

• The symptoms above are caused by many types of organisms. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their healthcare providers.

What is being done?

Power was restored quickly, and all equipment is working as is should now: sampling will occur Monday the 17t when the lab is open to ensure water quality.

We will inform you when your water is safe to drink. We anticipate resolving the problem within by Tuesday, the 18th of July.

For more information, please contact City hall at (208)228-3220 or email address.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

This notice is being sent to you by City of Roberts.

PWS ID #: ID7260035. Date distributed: 7/15/2023