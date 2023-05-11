BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County School District 93 reports eight of its schools are currently under a boil order advisory.

According to a letter sent to families Thursday, Bridgewater Elementary, Summit Hills Elementary, Cloverdale Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Black Canyon Middle School, Thunder Ridge High School, Bonneville Online High School and Technical Careers High School are under the advisory.

Regular classes are scheduled to continue Friday, May 12.

You can view the full letter below.