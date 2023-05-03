ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – Some residents in Island Park will need to boil their water because of loss in water pressure.

Island Park Water issued a boil water advisory notice to those living in Shotgun Kickapoo and Shotgun North subdivisions.

The boil order issued earlier this month continues for those in the Aspen Ridge and Valley View subdivisions.

The order is due to a frozen line and loss of water pressure. The loss of pressure is why the boil order remains in place.

They say the advisory notice will remain in effect while monitoring continues.

For more information about the boil advisory, contact Island Park Water at 208-521-2369.