Boise 7-day weather forecast
Stacker created the forecast for Boise, Idaho using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 66 °F on Sunday, while the low is 27 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 0 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
NWS Boise (Southwestern Idaho and Eastern Oregon) has issued a wind advisory until Tuesday at 03:00 PM.
Tuesday, April 4
– High of 42 °F, low of 28 °F (55% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
– Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 8:14 PM
Wednesday, April 5
– High of 46 °F, low of 27 °F (44% humidity)
– Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:19 AM, sunset at 8:15 PM
– Full moon
Thursday, April 6
– High of 53 °F, low of 32 °F (42% humidity)
– Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
– Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:17 AM, sunset at 8:16 PM
Friday, April 7
– High of 43 °F, low of 41 °F (81% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1.7 inches of rain)
– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:15 AM, sunset at 8:17 PM
Saturday, April 8
– High of 55 °F, low of 39 °F (58% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:14 AM, sunset at 8:18 PM
Sunday, April 9
– High of 66 °F, low of 45 °F (49% humidity)
– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
– Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:12 AM, sunset at 8:19 PM
Monday, April 10
– High of 61 °F, low of 50 °F (57% humidity)
– Overcast with a 59% chance of rain (0.8 inches of rain)
– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 7:10 AM, sunset at 8:21 PM