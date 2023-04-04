ESOlex // Shutterstock

Boise 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Boise, Idaho using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 66 °F on Sunday, while the low is 27 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 0 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

NWS Boise (Southwestern Idaho and Eastern Oregon) has issued a wind advisory until Tuesday at 03:00 PM.

Tuesday, April 4

– High of 42 °F, low of 28 °F (55% humidity)

– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

– Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 8:14 PM



Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Wednesday, April 5

– High of 46 °F, low of 27 °F (44% humidity)

– Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:19 AM, sunset at 8:15 PM

– Full moon



Onishchenko Natalya // Shutterstock

Thursday, April 6

– High of 53 °F, low of 32 °F (42% humidity)

– Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

– High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

– Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:17 AM, sunset at 8:16 PM



Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock

Friday, April 7

– High of 43 °F, low of 41 °F (81% humidity)

– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1.7 inches of rain)

– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:15 AM, sunset at 8:17 PM



Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock

Saturday, April 8

– High of 55 °F, low of 39 °F (58% humidity)

– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

– Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:14 AM, sunset at 8:18 PM



alisalipa // Shutterstock

Sunday, April 9

– High of 66 °F, low of 45 °F (49% humidity)

– Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

– Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:12 AM, sunset at 8:19 PM



Alex Linch // Shutterstock

Monday, April 10

– High of 61 °F, low of 50 °F (57% humidity)

– Overcast with a 59% chance of rain (0.8 inches of rain)

– Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

– Sunrise at 7:10 AM, sunset at 8:21 PM