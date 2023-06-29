POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A federal jury convicted a 45-year-old Boise mand for three attempted sex crimes, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

The counts of conviction were attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, sexual exploitation of a child and coercion and enticement. The crimes reflect the defendant’s attempted transfer of obscene matters to a child under 16 years of age, the attempted production of child pornography, and the attempted persuasion of a child to meet for sexual intercourse.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill presided over the trial, which began on June 20 and concluded with guilty verdicts on June 23.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Mohammad Ali Alizadah Nawai communicated with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old child on an online dating program. The detective was posing as a child to detect and investigate online offenders seeking children. Nawai, after being told the apparent child’s age, requested that the child produce sexually explicit content. Nawai further sent the apparent child obscene materials, which included bestiality and images he represented as child pornography. Nawai also made arrangements to meet the child for sexual intercourse. He travelled from Boise to Rupert on June 23, 2021, where members of the Rupert Police Department promptly arrested him.

Nawai is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13, 2023 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and up to life in federal prison. Judge Winmill determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked the Rupert Police Department for its efforts, which led to the charges. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Robins and John Shirts.