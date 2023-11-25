BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Boise State Broncos remain in contention for a Mountain West championship thanks to a 27-19 victory against the Air Force Falcons Friday in their regular season finale.

With a 6-2 record in conference play, Boise State makes the title game if UNLV defeats San Jose State on Saturday in Las Vegas.

If the Spartans win that matchup, though, it creates a three-way tie atop the Mountain West and the two teams that make the title game will be determined by computer rankings.

The star of Friday’s victory fro the Broncos was Ashton Jeanty by far. He recorded more than 100 yards both rushing and receiving thanks in part to a 75-yard catch-and-run TD and a 60-yard rushing score.

Next up, Boise State will either play in next week’s Mountain West championship, or the Broncos will await their bowl game invite.