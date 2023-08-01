IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bronco hoops is coming to Idaho Falls this season, as Boise State will host Saint Mary’s Dec. 1 at the Mountain America Center.

The arena made the historic announcement Tuesday, as the MAC will host its first Division I college basketball game the same week as the one-year anniversary of its opening.

Mountain America Center General Manager Erik Hudson said it’s a special event for the arena.

“This is a basketball obsessed town and to have this potential juggernaut top 25 matchup is going to be an exciting day for us all in December,” Hudson said. “Securing this neutral site game will show off the magnitude of our facility and the enthusiasm of the local fans will be a memorable one for the players and coaching staff.”

For Boise State, specifically, it’s a another chance to grow Bronco nation in East Idaho according to Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey.

“We’re excited to be able to connect with Bronco Nation across the state of Idaho,” Dickey said. “This is a great neutral-site opportunity, and I’m grateful to our men’s basketball coaching staff for continuing to be innovative in their approach to scheduling marquee opponents as we seek a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.”

Bronco Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Holders have the first chance to purchase tickets Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., then tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 17 starting at 10 a.m.

Both Boise State and Saint Mary’s are coming off of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, and are expected to compete for bids to March Madness once again this season.