LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KIFI) – By a significant margin, the Boise State Broncos are picked to win the Mountain West according to the conference’s media members with 28 out of 37 first-place votes.

That’s according to the Mountain West preseason poll, which features Boise State in first, Air Force second, defending champion Fresno State third, and San Diego State fourth. Utah State is picked to finish eighth.

The Mountain West also unveiled their preseason all-conference team Wednesday, featuring three Broncos (RB George Holani, OL Cade Beresford, LB DJ Schramm) and one Aggie (DB Ike Larson) on the squad.

Boise State begins its season Sep. 2 at Washington while Utah State kicks off its campaign the same day at Iowa.